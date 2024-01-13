Minnesotans share advice for dealing with bitter cold weather

The first blast of frigid cold has arrived and will stick around through the weekend but most Minnesotans have been through this before. So who better to ask for advice on how to deal with the bitter cold?

“Awesome. It’s Minnesota, buddy,” Mark Kohler, from Wyoming, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday.

Light snow fell across much of the metro and southern Minnesota on Friday, although not as much as initially expected due to the cold, dry air. Temps are forecast to get even colder over the weekend, with wind chills as low as -30° possible at times.

But Friday’s cold didn’t stop Minnesotans from coming out to Canterbury Park for Snocross National races.

Kjartan Hjaltason came from Iceland. Asked how the weather in Minnesota compares, Hjaltason responded, “pretty similar.” Dealing with the cold was also the same. “Yeah, lots of layers, hoodie and jacket.”

That’s how most kept warm on Friday.

“I got two T-shirts and my FXR jacket, long johns. Of course, everybody wears long johns in Minnesota, don’t they?” Kohler said.

Professional snowmobile racer Levi LaVallee, who is now a team owner, agreed that wearing layers is the key.

“If your face is exposed, you’ll get frostbite, but a lot of times, guys will put duct tape or a baklava that will cover their skin,” he added.

The big challenge will be Saturday when the real big chill sets in. The activities at Canterbury continue starting at 8 a.m.

