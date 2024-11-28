Minnesotans prepare for Black Friday amid rise in online shopping

Retail experts predict consumers will spend a little under $1 trillion this holiday season with Black Friday hours away.

Minnesotans explained their shopping habits have changed.

From the long lines to the deals that are too good to sleep through, Black Friday has become a staple for shoppers across the country.

It’s a tale as old as time, but times are changing.

Out of eight Minnesotans 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to, only one said they shop on Black Friday in person.



In recent years, people have swapped out their physical shopping carts for virtual ones, and it’s because of convenience.

National data shows it does not matter how you shop, businesses are still making a profit.



“It shows that retail continues to grow at a steady pace as consumers spend on core areas of their lives, as well as these important seasonal moments,” Katherine Cullen, National Retail Federation, said in an ABC interview.



Experts predict consumers will spend just under one trillion dollars this holiday season.



That’s an increase of at least 2.5% compared to last year.



“Certainly, we expect a lot of activity around Thanksgiving weekend, record shopping, about 183 million consumers,” Cullen said.



Some Minnesotans said Black Friday shopping is at the bottom of their list of priorities, explaining spending time with friends and family matters the most.



Minnesotans can take advantage of other Black Friday deals that don’t involve shopping.

Admission to Minnesota State Parks will be free on Friday, Nov. 29.