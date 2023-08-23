Minnesotans cope with oppressive heat

An excessive heat warning was in effect Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 90s.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation monitored road conditions to see if any roads would buckle due to the heat.

“We want drivers to be alert,” Anne Meyer with MnDOT said. “Watch for those buckles. Call 911 if you see one.”

Construction workers building a new apartment complex on Grand Avenue in St. Paul had a tough time dealing with the heat.

“It’s horrible,” worker Andy Terrell said. “It’s hard to do anything. You can’t drink enough water.”

Fans and air conditioners at Frattallone’s Hardware and Garden on Grand Avenue in St. Paul were big sellers on Wednesday.