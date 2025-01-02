Minnesotan who left Bourbon Street hours before attack: ‘It’s hard to imagine’

Minnesotans who celebrated on the famed Bourbon Street just hours before the New Year’s Day attack are still trying to process the carnage.

“It was unbelievable,” said Thom Prince, a longtime Minnesotan who recently moved to New Orleans.

Prince spent most of New Year’s Eve with his family in the French Quarter, just a few blocks from where the attack happened. They left a few hours before it happened.

“To think that someone can do that to people that were doing the same thing I was doing, just enjoying the weather, enjoying the music,” he said. “It’s hard to imagine.”

Investigators said the suspect, Shamsud Din Jabbar, is a U.S. citizen from Texas. Jabbar died after engaging in a shootout with police immediately driving through the crowd.

Authorities said he drove a rented pick-up truck into the crowd by going on the sidewalk and in an area that didn’t have a barricade.

“We recognize we have a problem right here, and we’re going to fix it. It’s going to be a top priority,” said Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who tried to assure the public Wednesday that it’s still safe to attend the Sugar Bowl pushed back to Thursday night in New Orleans.

During the day, Prince recalls officers stationed on every corner.

“Bourbon Street for me is a very safe place. It’s one of the reasons I like to go there for so many years,” he said.

As of late Wednesday, the death toll climbed to at least 15 people. More than 35 others are injured.