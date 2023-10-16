Minnesotan Jews march to Klobuchar’s office, call for cease-fire

As Israel prepares a ground invasion of Gaza, a group of Minnesotans is calling for a cease-fire.

On Monday morning, a group of Minnesota Jews gathered at Gold Medal Park and then marched to the office of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), calling for her support for no more war and violence.

A march for peace is happening now at Gold Medal Park in Minneapolis. A letter with signatures of more than 200 MN Jews will be delivered to @SenAmyKlobuchar’s office later on this march demanding a ceasefire in Israel. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/DfArLxwUuK — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyTV) October 16, 2023

This comes as the American death toll rises in Israel, including a former St. Paul teacher. 29-year-old Noi Maudi started teaching at Talmud Torah school in 2015, where he stayed for six years before returning to Israel.

RELATED: Former St. Paul teacher killed in southern Israel attack

His friends say he, as well as his brother-in-law and two of his closest friends, were all shot and killed by Hamas terrorists at the Israeli music festival “the Nova”, on Oct. 7.

More than 2,300 Palestinians have died in the ensuing Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which is bracing for a ground invasion. At least 30 U.S. citizens have also died, and 13 remain missing, the State Department says.

RELATED: Israeli rabbis work around the clock – even on the Sabbath – to count the dead from Hamas attack

Earlier in the day Monday, President Joe Biden postponed a trip to Colorado due to the intensifying conflict. He is instead now expected to have multiple meetings with aides on Israel and the growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

A candlelight vigil for Gaza and Palestine is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday outside Memorial Union in Minneapolis. Organizers say they are gathering “in unity and in loving memory of Palestine’s martyrs” and to “remember the lives lost in the ongoing Gaza attacks.”

Related Content:

Palestinian Americans watch with dread as family members in Gaza struggle to stay alive

Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals

Water runs out at UN shelters in Gaza, medics fear for patients as Israeli ground offensive looms

Gaza’s desperate civilians flee or huddle in hopes of safety, as warnings of Israeli offensive mount

Stock market today: World shares mostly fall, oil prices mixed as investors brace for Gaza invasion

The Associated Press contributed to this report.