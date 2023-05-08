Minnesota, US flags ordered to fly at half-staff until Thursday to honor Texas shooting victims

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all state and United States flags to be flown at half-staff starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

According to the governor’s office, the order – issued early Monday morning – is to honor the lives of the eight people who were fatally shot Saturday at a Dallas-area mall.

As previously reported, seven others were injured, including three who were critically hurt. The gunman, later identified by police as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was eventually killed after being shot by police.

RELATED: Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman

Flags are to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings – however, businesses, organizations and individuals are also invited to participate in the order.

The flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11.

Walz’s full order can be found below.

RELATED: Why so many mass killings? Families, experts seek answers