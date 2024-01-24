Minnesota Trucking Association names their 2023 Driver of the Year

A Waterville man logged millions of miles behind the wheel of a big rig and his incredible driving record has brought him a major award.

Tuesday night, the Minnesota Trucking Association named Jeff Guyer their 2023 Driver of the Year.

Over the last three decades, Guyer, a driver for Manning Transfer Incorporated, has driven more than four million miles without a single accident.

“Caribou, Maine to Tucson, Arizona,” Guyer said. “They just pick one name it happened to be me.”

Guyer says his best advice for drivers to stay accident-free is to slow down.