Minnesota teacher selected by National Geographic to explore the world

A Twin Cities teacher is preparing for the trip of a lifetime exploring the world.

Laura Hageman, a fifth-grade teacher at Jeffers Pond Elementary in Prior Lake, was one of 50 teachers selected for a fellowship through National Geographic.

In November, Hagemen will travel to the Galapagos Islands for a hands-on experience she’ll bring back to her classroom.

“My plan is to get the kids to kind of have some research and understanding about the Galapagos before I leave, so they can ask questions and I can see if I can find those answers while I’m there,” Hageman said.

Hageman will leave the day after Thanksgiving for a 10-day trip.