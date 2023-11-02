Minnesota Supreme Court to hear arguments Thursday in case that would remove Trump from state ballots

Former President Donald Trump may not appear on ballots in Minnesota next November, pending a case that will be heard in the state's Supreme Court on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump may not appear on ballots in Minnesota next November, pending a case that will be heard in the state’s Supreme Court on Thursday.

The effort is led by a group of voters, who filed the legal challenge in September and argue that Trump is disqualified from public office under what’s called the insurrection clause, which is a part of the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

RELATED: Liberal groups seek to use the Constitution’s insurrection clause to block Trump form 2024 ballots

This is the first time the clause is being invoked to try and disqualify a president from running for office again.

A similar argument is also being made this week in Colorado. As previously reported by the Associated Press, the two cases were organized by separate liberal organizations.

Depending on what happens, the cases could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump says this is another move from Democrats to derail his attempt to reclaim his old job, as he still holds a significant lead over other Republican candidates in a crowded primary. His former lawyers argue the attack on the capitol was not an insurrection.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. inside the state capitol courtroom. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Trump asks a court to prevent Michigan secretary of state from leaving his name off the 2024 ballot