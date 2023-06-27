Minnesota State Fair needs to fill hundreds of positions

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair is just two months away and the fair’s Employment Center is now open for the summer. The fair needs to fill approximately 1,700 positions, however, State Fair Spokesperson Maria Hayden said more than half of those employees return every year.

There are a variety of positions available including custodians, barn attendants, gate admissions, ticket sellers and ticket takers. Experience is not required however applicants must be 16 years and older and go through a background check.

Fair shifts range from six to 12 hours for the 12 days of excitement and employees get free admission. Hayden says the pay depends on the position, however, minimum wage is $11 per hour. Hayden noted food and merchandise vendors typically hire their own employees.

“We’ve got a lot of people who it’s their first job, and they just kind of want to try it out for 12 days. And then we’ve also got people on the other end of the spectrum, who are maybe retired from their career who are looking for something to do for 12 days,” said Hayden.

Applicants interested in fair-time employment are invited to visit the Employment Center between now and the beginning of the fair. Job seekers are encouraged to register online prior to coming to the Employment Center in order to accelerate the hiring process. Hours vary and can be found here. The Employment Center is located across the street from the fairgrounds at 1640 Como Ave.

Free parking is available at the Center, and it is accessible by Metro Transit bus route 3 and the A Line. Visit metrotransit.org for details on utilizing public transportation to the fairgrounds.

For those who cannot or do not register online ahead of time, registration can be completed on-site at the Employment Center. The Minnesota State Fair is an equal-opportunity employer. Any applicant who needs assistance with completing the application process should contact the employment department at employment@mnstatefair.org or 651-288-4475.