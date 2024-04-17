Minnesota service members march on State Capitol for Veterans Day on the Hill

Veterans from around Minnesota marched to the State Capitol on Wednesday for the annual Veterans Day on the Hill.

The event is to show support for veterans issues being considered by the Minnesota Legislature, including ending veteran homelessness.

“We need more voices,” Sandi Brownstein with Disabled American Veterans said. “We need to be louder. We need everybody to care and put it as their priority, not just ours.”

Vietnam veteran Larry Kantor has experienced homelessness and now has a place to call home.

“I just love that I have a place that I can actually just pay my rent and not be worried about tomorrow,” Kantor said.

Key issues at the event include supporting a veteran-specific omnibus bill, along with increasing property tax relief for disabled veterans and surviving spouses of deceased veterans.