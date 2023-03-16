Minnesota Senate to hear bonding bill, infrastructure package Thursday

The entire Minnesota Senate will hear a proposed $2 billion infrastructure package Thursday that, as previously reported, passed the House of Representatives last week.

The bill is split into two parts, and there’s currently a showdown over funding the plan. The larger part of the package is a bonding bill with a price tag of $1.5 billion. Under state law, borrowing money by selling bonds requires a 3/5 majority to pass.

The DFL would need some republican support to get that passed in the senate, but they’re unlikely to get that support without first agreeing to some tax cuts.

“That bill is going to be dead on arrival, because we believe that we need to see some tax cuts tied to that,” said Sen. Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R).

Republicans have been pushing for income tax cuts and social security tax cuts specifically. That’s where the second part of the infrastructure package comes into play.

It’s smaller, with $400 million in spending that would be paid for using some of the state’s $17 billion surplus. Since that doesn’t require borrowing money, the DFL would only need a simple majority to pass that part.

“I refer to as the “with or without you” bill. We would really like to do that with Republicans, but at the end of the day, it’s not acceptable to Minnesotans to go this long without another bonding bill,” said DFL Rep. and House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

If any bonding bill passes, it would be the first in two years to make it to the Governor’s desk.

Projects that would be paid for include $250 million for road and bridge improvements, as well as $132 million to the University of Minnesota. About $180 million would be allocated toward natural resources and around $140 million would be set aside for employment and economic development.

The Minnesota Senate is expected to hear the legislation at 11 a.m. Thursday.

