Minnesota Secretary of State to testify before Congress Wednesday afternoon on AI, elections

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is going before Congress on Wednesday to warn about the dangers of artificial intelligence poses to elections.

He is arguing for a nationwide response to new concerns about misinformation.

In Minnesota, his office is getting help to stop potential election interference. A bill signed into law in May makes it a crime for a person to knowingly disseminate a deep fake within 90 days of an election.

5 INVESTIGATES spoke with Simon earlier this year, who said the potential for people to misuse the technology concerns him.

“This is just another tool for the bad guys to get bad information into the hands of voters,” said Simon.

“I think at its most extreme, we’re talking about things like deep fakes, like literally fake videos of people that look real. And it’s not a real person at all,” he continued.

As previously reported in August, a panel from the Federal Election Commission voted unanimously to consider regulating political ads that use A.I.-generated material.

Still, Simon said he is worried about people putting out content with disinformation around the voting process, using him or other trusted election officials.

“False information about a polling place, or about voting hours or about the rules of the game, who may or may not vote,” said Simon. “If some AI source basically hijacked my words, or created words that I didn’t say… our office has to be very quickly on the heels of that dishonesty, ready to rebut that and to denounce that and to set the record straight.”

Simon will speak on the impact of artificial intelligence on elections and call for a response in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on rules and administration. His testimony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT Wednesday. CLICK HERE to watch the hearing.

