Minnesota schools without kitchens can't get free meals

Packed inside a small kitchenette at Math and Science Academy (MSA) in Woodbury, students heated up their lunches in microwaves.

Seventh grader Sanjana Tatikonda is having pasta but says she usually brings Indian food. Beniamen Girma says he brought carrots and a burger his mom made.

Nearly 700 students bring their own meals every day because the charter school doesn’t have a kitchen to serve hot lunch, nor room to store fresh fruits and vegetables in bulk.

“Sometimes it gets difficult to make lunch every morning. We do get pizza on Fridays, so that is helpful,” Sanjana said.

Kate Hinton, the executive director of MSA, says they’re hopeful about getting a commercial kitchen, but more money is needed.

“Our funding for buildings has been stagnant for a decade, which is causing us a lot of trouble in our expansion,” Hinton said.

Hinton explained that charter schools are public schools and they do not receive private funding. Unlike public schools, charter schools do not receive tax revenue or levy dollars.

“We are dependent almost entirely on the state and federal governments for our funding,” Hinton said. “I worry that some students, some families don’t choose MSA because we can’t offer food. So, it’s kind of a deterrent for low-income students.”

The Minnesota Department of Education says 15 schools statewide — including online schools — don’t benefit from the free meals program.

DREAM Technical Academy in Willmar was previously a state hospital facility, and all of the cottages are registered with the Minnesota Historical Society.

“So, when they remodeled this facility for us, we were not able to put in, like, a full commercial kitchen,” said Tammie Knick, the school social worker for DREAM Technical Academy.

Knick has tried for years to arrange for a food contractor or a nearby school to bring lunch. She says other districts just don’t have the staffing available.

Knick says about 80% of DREAM students are from low-income families.

“Our staff are buying things out of their own pocket. You know, fruits and bread and peanut butter [and] jelly, those types of things,” she said.

Back in Woodbury, vending machines and a small food pantry are options, but students say it’s not the same as a hot lunch.

“When I don’t bring my own food, I’ll get really hungry,” Beniamen said. “It just makes my day worse.”

“When they’re hungry, they’re distracted and they’re not able to learn as well. Some students don’t want people to know that they’re hungry,” said Hinton.