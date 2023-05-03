Minnesota organizations participating in world’s largest diaper drive

Joe Mazan KSTP
(KSTP)

This week many organizations across Minnesota are taking part in the World’s Largest Diaper Drive.

The national effort from May 1-7 hopes to help those in need, as one in three families struggle to provide diapers for their child.

The Northfield Women’s Center is organizing a local effort for the drive with several drop-off sites, and the group hopes to get 25,000 diapers.

“For a mom with one child, it can be $80 to $100 a month,” Teresa Edwards with Northfield Women’s Center said. “It’s very heartwarming because it’s such a little simple thing that we can do to give back to someone that needs a little bit brighter day.”

The national goal of the drive is to get two million diapers.

Click here if you would like to help: https://www.worldslargestdiaperdrive.org/