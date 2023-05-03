Minnesota organizations participating in world’s largest diaper drive

This week many organizations across Minnesota are taking part in the World’s Largest Diaper Drive.

The national effort from May 1-7 hopes to help those in need, as one in three families struggle to provide diapers for their child.

The Northfield Women’s Center is organizing a local effort for the drive with several drop-off sites, and the group hopes to get 25,000 diapers.

“For a mom with one child, it can be $80 to $100 a month,” Teresa Edwards with Northfield Women’s Center said. “It’s very heartwarming because it’s such a little simple thing that we can do to give back to someone that needs a little bit brighter day.”

The national goal of the drive is to get two million diapers.

Click here if you would like to help: https://www.worldslargestdiaperdrive.org/