Minnesota Orchestra, First Avenue team up for outdoor venue in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Orchestra is teaming up with First Avenue for a future outdoor venue in north Minneapolis.

The Upper Harbor Terminal redevelopment’s Community Performing Arts Center will be an 8,000-seat amphitheater along the Mississippi River.

First Avenue will manage the venue and the Minnesota Orchestra will be a strategic partner.

“We see it as a way to bring a bigger musical vision to this region,” Minnesota Orchestra President and CEO Michelle Miller Burns said. “Both of us our committed to creating and sustaining a dynamic musical environment here in Minnesota, so it just felt like a really natural coming together.”

The Upper Harbor Terminal Community Performing Arts Center is set to open in 2025.