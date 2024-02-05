Minnesota leaders to discuss new child tax credit available for select filers this season on Monday

Gov. Tim Walz is meeting with other state leaders on Monday to urge Minnesotans to enroll in the state's new child tax credit.

That credit was part of last year’s state tax bill and could help nearly 300,000 lower-income households save hundreds of dollars this tax season.

On Monday, Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan are expected to encourage Minnesotans who qualify for the credit to include it on their state tax returns during an event at 12 p.m. in St. Paul.

After Walz signed the bill last summer, some Minnesotans can claim a credit of up to $1,750 per child on their 2023 returns. Lawmakers are hoping it will reduce child poverty by one-third.

Keep in mind, there are income restrictions for the credit.

If you need help filing your taxes, Walz says there are more than 170 locations offering free tax preparation assistance.

Changes are also in play at the national level for taxes – the U.S. Senate is still considering the federal child tax credit.

Many experts are encouraging families to wait to file taxes until those changes are finalized so you don’t have to amend your return later.

The federal credit would be $1,800 for 2023 tax returns, $1,900 the following year and eventually $2,000 per child for the 2025 tax returns.

It isn’t clear if that plan will pass the senate, but 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to track its progress.

There are free tax preparation sites in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue also notes that while many taxpayers file their property tax returns at the same time as income tax returns, the state can’t start processing those until July 1 so taxpayers can wait on property taxes.

For those who get a refund, they can track it in Minnesota or Wisconsin.

