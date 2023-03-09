Minnesota lawmakers to discuss bills cutting Social Security taxes

State lawmakers are scheduled to hear two bills Thursday that would partially cut and fully eliminate taxes against Social Security income for Minnesotans.

The Minnesota House of Representatives Tax Committee is slated to discuss HF 300 and HF 1040 at 1 p.m.

Lawmakers say the first bill would fully eliminate the state tax on Social Security income while the latter would exempt 80% of Minnesota seniors from paying state taxes on their Social Security benefits.

It’s been a hot-button issue dating back to last year’s session. While Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has supported cutting Social Security taxes, DFL leaders have been hesitant to do so.

State Republican lawmakers have continued to push for the full elimination of Social Security taxes and, just last week, noted that some DFL lawmakers also ran on that promise. With the DFL holding slim majorities in each chamber, Republicans said Minnesotans will be watching to see who kept their promise.

“So, there’s not only pressure on us (Republicans) to deliver for the people of Minnesota, there’s pressure on them (DFL lawmakers) as well, and if they cannot do it, we will remind the voters of Minnesota that they failed to do that when they were in control of everything,” Sen. Bill Weber (R-Luverne) said last week.

Just before the tax committee’s meeting, a group of Minnesota seniors is scheduled to speak out against full Social Security tax elimination.

The seniors will be joined by MAPE President Megan Dayton to speak about funding seniors’ future at 12:30 p.m.

The House’s nonpartisan research department says more than half of all Minnesota households that get Social Security benefits currently don’t pay any state taxes on those benefits.

Check back here for more updates and to watch the live stream at 12:30 p.m.