Minnesota lawmakers react to Trump’s indictment

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation have made statements reacting to the news.

Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat representing the 2nd Congressional District, issued a statement that reads, in part, “Today serves as a solemn reminder that we can never allow politics to dictate the rule of law. Every American plays a critical role in the preservation of our democracy and the safety of our communities, and I strongly urge anyone exercising their First Amendment rights in response to this announcement to do so peacefully.”

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig Statement on Reports of Former President Trump Indictment pic.twitter.com/B8j5e1SJ6N — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) March 30, 2023

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents the 5th Congressional District, wrote, “Make no mistake: the fact that one of the most powerful people in the world was investigated impartially and indicted is testament to the fact that we still live in a nation of laws. And no one is above the law.”

This is just one of many criminal acts for which Donald Trump is being investigated. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 30, 2023 Rep. Omar’s full statement can be viewed on her Twitter page.

Rep. Dean Phillips of the 3rd Congressional District stated, “No one is above the law and everyone has the right to due process. And tonight is a historically sad one for America.”

No one is above the law and everyone has the right to due process. And tonight is a historically sad one for America. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) March 30, 2023

Fourth District Congresswoman Betty McCollum tweeted, “No one is above the law—not even a current or former president.”

To do so would be to undermine the rule of law and our democracy.



I stand on the side of justice and fairness over corruption and corrosion of our democratic values. (2/2) — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) March 30, 2023

On the other side of the aisle, the Republican Party of Minnesota issued the following statement:

“It is disconcerting to see our justice system used to pursue partisan ends. A Democrat district attorney is busy tying up time and resources to go after a political opponent instead of cracking down on lawlessness in New York – which just saw another year of record-breaking crime.” Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann

No Republican members of Congress from Minnesota have publicly issued individual statements.

AP News contributed to this article.