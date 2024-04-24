Minnesota Korean War veteran to finally receive Purple Heart after more than 70 years

More than 70 years after fighting in the Korean War, a Minnesota man will finally be awarded a Purple Heart medal.

Earl Meyer of St. Peter, now 96, was injured fighting in the war but never received the medal until now.

“I figured my injury wasn’t as bad as some of the others I seen, for one thing, so I just wanted to get out of there,” Meyer said.

Meyer’s three daughters pushed the U.S. government to give their father the award. Meyer has been told he’ll receive the medal at a ceremony next month.

“It’s kind of relieving,” Meyer said.

Meyer also served in World War II.