Minnesota House passes Human Services budget proposal with bipartisan support

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the conference committee report on Senate File 2934 — the Human Services budget proposal — Friday, according to a news release.

The bill passed 71-61 with votes from both sides of the aisle. It is now headed to Governor Walz’ desk for a signature.

“Our budget makes great strides to not only care for our most vulnerable Minnesotans but also the workers who care for them in turn,” said Rep. Mohamud Noor (DFL-Minneapolis), the budget’s author. “Effectively caring for those who need it is a moral test that every budget should pass, and ours does so for our nursing homes, caregivers, and those in the grips of the opioid epidemic.”

The bill would provide support for vulnerable Minnesotans, invest in caring professions, and doubles down on the state’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, the House said.

Nursing homes are forecasted to receive an additional $847 million over the next four years — the largest increase in nursing home funding in state history.

The Human Services budget also includes over $2 billion over the next four years dedicated to wage increases and funding workforce incentives and training opportunities.

As previously reported, the budget includes $18.8 million in investments for personal care assistants.

The budget also includes funds to combat the opioid epidemic. It invests $25.2 million in safe recovery sites and proposes $2 million per year in ongoing funding for traditional recovery.