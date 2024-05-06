Minnesota House moves closer to sending constitutional amendment on abortion to voters

The full Minnesota House will soon vote on whether to ask voters to decide if the right to abortion should be included in the state constitution. On Monday, the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee voted to send the issue to the floor.

“If you’re talking about enshrining abortion up until the moment of birth into our constitution, then I believe this should go to one of the health committees,” said Rep. Marion Rarick(R-Maple Lake) in an unsuccessful attempt to move the bill to another committee for further debate.

A House Research summary of the bill outlines what the bill would ask of voters: “The amendment states that all persons shall be guaranteed equal rights under the laws of this state, and prohibits the state from discriminating against any person on account of race; color; national origin; ancestry; disability; or sex, including but not limited to making and effectuating decisions about all matters relating to one’s own pregnancy or decision whether to become or remain pregnant, gender identity or gender expression, or sexual orientation. It provides an action by the state that denies an individual’s equal rights shall be invalid unless, at a minimum, it is the least restrictive means of achieving a compelling government interest.”

The proposal would go to voters to ask for their approval in 2026.

Supporters say abortion protection is needed in the state constitution.

“In 2023 alone, in states across the country, over one thousand bills aimed at restricting reproductive rights and attacking the rights of LBGTQ people with hundreds enacted into law,” testified Megan Peterson of Gender Justice.

However, opponents object to the language of the proposed amendment because it only mentions “pregnancy” with no mention of “abortion.”

“This bill conceals abortion up to birth in innocuous language and attempts to dupe Minnesota citizens,” testified Cathy Blaeser of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, an organization now spending more than a million dollars on an ad campaign against Minnesota’s abortion law. A state law passed last year already protects abortion up until birth with no restrictions.

“I think all of you know that a prohibition of discrimination on the basis of pregnancy is not an accurate summary of this egregious bill,” said college student Carrena Falls, who opposes the constitutional amendment.

After public testimony, lawmakers debated the bill with Democrats all in favor and Republicans all opposed.

“I strongly support this constitutional amendment because it does protect health care and it specifically protects health care for people of all genders and that’s because abortion is health care,” said Rep. Sydney Jordan(DFL-Minneapolis).

“The woman’s right to choose is already protected under Minnesota state law,” responded Republican House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth. “It is not in question.”

The bill is headed to the House floor, where Democrats have a six-seat majority. Its fate is less certain in the Senate, where Democrats have just a one-seat majority.