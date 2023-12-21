Minnesota golfers stay active well into December thanks to fair weather

Some Minnesota golf courses are taking advantage of the warmer temperatures and have decided to offer tee times through Christmas Eve.

One of them includes Tanners Brook Golf Course in Forest Lake, which says it’s never been open this late in the year. With temperatures barely cracking 40, we caught up with several golfers who decided to play a round on Thursday.

“It’s really not that cold so I don’t mind at all,” said John Paisley, who lives in St. Paul.

“I have actually golfed in Minnesota in every month of the year,” said Tom Lund from Roseville, who golfed on Thursday.

“We said, ‘You know what? Let’s just do it.’ We’ve never been open this late,” said Andrea Brischke, owner and general manager of Tanners Brook.

Brischke says a few dozen golfers played on Thursday, and they’re known for opening on some days during these colder months.

“Everyone always asks, ‘Do you have a definitive closing date?’ and we don’t,” Brischke said.

Brischke adds that if two things happen, there’s a good chance you can get a tee time this time of year.

“If there’s no snow and if it ends up being 35, 36 degrees, we’ll open,” Brischke said.

It also happens to be the shortest day of the year on Thursday, so with limited daylight, Tanners Brook organized a shotgun start where every golfer teed off at 11:30 a.m. on a different hole.

“It’s fun to see everybody being in such good moods and just enjoying it out there,” Brischke said.

There are a handful of other courses around the Twin Cities open through Christmas Eve. That includes Tanners Brook, but they’re booked up.

“Nobody really cares how you shoot because we’re golfing in December,” Lund said.

More information on what courses are still open is available online.