Minnesota gas prices hit 4-year low for Thanksgiving holiday travel period

The average price of a gallon of gas in Minnesota remained below $3 on Saturday, marking the lowest statewide price during peak travel season this time of year since 2020, according to GasBuddy data.

The national average gas price was just above $3 a gallon.

The cheapest price a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew found around Minneapolis-St. Paul on Saturday was $2.55 a gallon. The lines at those pumps seemed to signify the secret was out.

A few people pumping gas at Kitty’s Corner, formerly D & L Food & Gas, off of Larpenteur Avenue and Dale Street North in St. Paul, said the price there was fairly typical.

A manager at the store said they own a few local gas stations, which allows them to keep lower prices.

“It’s always that cheap around here. I literally live right down the street, so I always stop here for gas,” said Yeane Kiazolu.

“Can’t complain, especially in this economy.”

While you may find some places where it’s more than $3 a gallon in the metro, by and large, gas prices in Minnesota are under $3, with the statewide average topping off at $2.86 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“But the prices this year, they’re just fluctuating up, down, up, down, because I’ve seen it as high as $3.55, $3.60 down the street where I work,” said Dora Jones-Robinson.

Jones-Robinson works for a Shell gas station in St. Paul and said she pumps gas there despite a higher price tag because she trusts the product most.

She said that’s where she’ll be on Thanksgiving, so despite a drop in gas prices, she won’t have the option to travel.

Kiazolu has been driving more locally with the drop in gas prices but said the cost of travel is still too high to justify traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Nope, just staying home within the metro area. Not traveling anywhere. It’s too expensive,” she said.

“Well, at least not traveling out of state anytime soon.”

It’s unclear how long these lower prices might last. AAA projects falling oil prices may soon push the national average price down below $3 as well, marking the first time since 2021.