Minnesota emergency departments seeing longer wait times amid ‘quad-demic’

Quad-demic concerns

A surge in sickness is causing longer wait times at emergency departments throughout the Twin Cities. It’s being called a “quad-demic” that’s hitting communities across the country.

Minnesota hospitals are experiencing “unprecedented visits” due to a spike in illnesses, including influenza, RSV, COVID-19 and norovirus, according to the Minnesota Hospital Association. The group said in a statement the illnesses are “putting an intense strain on hospital intensive care units, medical units and emergency departments in the state.”

“Minnesota’s hospitals and health systems are working together to coordinate the best care for Minnesotans when they need us,” says Dr. Rahul Koranne, president and CEO, at the MHA. “We know this surge is frustrating and stressful for patients and families, and we are asking for understanding as our care teams work tirelessly to meet these demands. Our top priority remains delivering safe, high-quality care to everyone who walks through our doors.”

Cases started to spike at the end of last week to the beginning of this week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

“It’s really been a remarkable increase in cases,” said Melissa McMahon, an influenza surveillance supervisor for MDH.

The latest waste water data shows statewide COVID cases are up about 50% in the last week and up more than 90% compared to two weeks ago.

The number of people infected with the flu has also increased, with 722 hospitalizations reported last week.

“It’s a record,” said McMahon about the flu hospitalization data. “It’s more than we’ve seen in one week in any year since we’ve started surveillance, which was in 2008.”

Allina Health confirmed it’s experiencing an increase in patients due to the four illnesses, which has resulted in longer than usual wait times in its urgent care locations, primary care clinics and emergency departments.

M Health Fairview is also seeing longer wait times at its emergency departments due to “very high volumes of viral illness.”

“A combination of RSV, influenza, COVID and norovirus,” said Dr. John Houghland, the medical director of the emergency department at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital. “Registrations that are about 30% higher than they were last year at this time.”

He explained his team is triaging patients according to severity.

“Across the metro and nationally, more and more patients are being seen through alternative care spaces, where basically you’re seen by a physician but you don’t necessarily go to a room,” Houghland explained. “Because of crowding and record flu admissions, our emergency departments become crowded and there’s less main room spaces to be seen in so those are typically reserved for heart attack, stroke, sepsis, patients who are too weak to stand or have severe trauma.”

Children under the age of two years old are at the highest risk for hospitalization from RSV, while COVID affects older adults more severely, said Houghland. Influenza poses the highest risk to both young children and older adults.

He urges Minnesotans who have not received this season’s flu or COVID vaccines to do so.

“Norovirus is not biased against anyone in particular, and it’s typically several days of fevers, body aches, vomiting and diarrhea,” said Houghland, and encouraged basic precautions, including washing hands to prevent the spread of illness. “In particular for norovirus, washing with soap and water is protective whereas hand sanitizer may not be as effective.”

McMahon said it’s still too soon to know whether this is the seasonal peak.

“I will say the spread of kind of any illness will be more likely to decrease more quickly if people do things like stay home if they have gotten sick and keep their hands washed thoroughly and often,” she said.

The Minnesota Hospital Association encourages these steps to mitigate the spread of seasonal illnesses: