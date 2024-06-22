MnDOT provides updates on closed and restricted roads in south-central Minensota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has provided an update on closed and restricted roads in the state.

As Minnesota continues to receive rain, rising water levels have created unsafe driving conditions and shut down certain roadways in the state.

As of 11:20 a.m., the following roads were listed as closed or had road restrictions:

Hwy 93, between Hwy 169 and Le Sueur. Motorists should use alternate routes. (closed June 22).

Northbound Hwy 169, north of St. Peter. Traffic head-to-head in the southbound lanes. (June 22)

Hwy 4 near north of St. James. Lane closed near Butterfield Creek. (June 22)

Hwy 14 near Janesville. Traffic detoured to 1 st and S Main St. in Janesville. (closed June 22)

and S Main St. in Janesville. (closed June 22) Hwy 60 north of Heron Lake to Worthington. Traffic detoured to I-90 and Hwy 86. (closed June 22)

Hwy 30 east of Westbrook. Lane closed. (June 22)

Hwy 30 east of Mapleton. Temporary detour. (closed June 22)

Hwy 99 Minnesota River bridge, St. Peter. Traffic is detoured to Le Sueur CR 21 (Golf Course Road), Shanaska Creek Rd, and Hwy 22. (closed June 21 at 7 p.m.)

Hwy 60 in Windom, near the Junction of Hwy 71. Lane restrictions. (June 21)

Hwy 59, north of Worthington. Lane restrictions in multiple locations. (June 21)

Hwy 13 in Waterville. Lane restrictions (June 21)

Hwy 19 east of Henderson. Traffic detoured to Hwy 19 west of Henderson, Sibley CR 17 (391st Ave.), Sibley CR 8 (336th Street), and Hwy 169. (closed June 19)

The Department of Transportation said they are continuing to monitor state highways and said they will open them as soon as it is deemed safe.