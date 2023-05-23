MN couple turns working at State Patrol into a family affair

The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed 23 new troopers to the force on Tuesday.

A graduation ceremony was held on the University of Minnesota campus.

For one couple, the Minnesota State Patrol has become a family affair. Tim Vaagenes was sworn in as a trooper, following his wife Sarah’s footsteps — she joined the agency four years ago.

“I just knew through her, watching her, I was going to a great agency,” Trooper Tim Vaagenes said.

“It was really a big leap of faith to come and start over, but as we’ve looked at this the entire time he’s not starting over he’s moving forward,” Trooper Sarah Vaagenes said.

The couple met in jail while working together as Pine County corrections officers.