Minnesota communities prepare for flooding this week

Communities across Minnesota are preparing for flooding this week as the snow continues to melt.

In the city of Champlin, which sits right on the banks of the Mississippi River, the water level was at 13.25 feet Monday morning. It’s expected to crest at 14.9 feet on Wednesday or Thursday.

A spokesperson for the city says there are 32 properties they are watching that could be prone to damage.

City leaders are monitoring river levels, following the flood response plan and giving out sandbags at city hall to any residents who may need them.

“The water is turbulent. It’s nature in action,” said Katie Brey, a 30-year resident of Champlin.

Most areas in the city are designed to withstand occasional flooding. The hope is that most of the damage across the city will be limited to landscaping and minor erosion.