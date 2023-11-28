Minnesota chocolate company wins international award

A small Minnesota chocolate company has won international awards.

St. Croix Chocolate Co. in Marine on St. Croix took home two medals at the International Chocolate Awards in Italy on Sunday.

The shop won a silver and bronze for two of their tasty creations including a macadamia bon bon.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling,” Robyn Dochterman, owner of St. Croix Chocolate, said. “It doesn’t get any higher than this. This is the crème de la crème.”

The shop plans to go for the gold award next year.