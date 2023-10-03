Minnesota chocolate company takes home gold at International Chocolate Awards

A small Minnesota chocolate company just took home a big award.

A Macadamia bonbon made by Saint Croix Chocolate Company in Marine on St. Croix won gold for the Americas at the International Chocolate Awards.

Owner Robyn Dochterman opened her chocolate shop in 2010 and has won several awards.

“Chocolate hits all your dopamine receptors,” Dochterman said. “I mean it literally makes you happy. Who wouldn’t want a job making people happy.”

Later this fall, Dochterman will travel to Italy to compete in the Chocolate Awards in the World Finals.