Minnesota Children’s Museum hosts first-ever ‘Deaf Day’

Minnesota Children’s Museum hosted its first-ever Deaf Day on Sunday. There were a variety of activities in American Sign Language, as well as sign language interpreters to guide families through exhibits.

Deaf Day is a partnership between the Metro Deaf School in St. Paul and the University of St. Thomas Playful Learning Lab.

Holly Barnett is deaf, along with her two children. She said that she believes having events like Deaf Day expands access to places we all know and love and provides a special opportunity for everyone.

“I do think it would be amazing for not only families who have deaf children but families who have hearing children for them to attend so they have the exposure and are able to see what it looks like to learn American Sign Language perhaps it will give them more incentive to learn so our kids are looked at just like everybody else,” added Susan Lane-Outlaw, the executive director of the Metro Deaf School.

Deaf Day’s organizers are also looking to plan more events like this at other museums and theaters.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Susan Lane-Outlaw and an interpreter Sunday morning before Deaf Day to preview the event.