Minnesota celebrates Amelia Earhart Day

She was an aviation pioneer and championed women’s rights.

Monday was Amelia Earhart Day. Earhart was born on July 24, 1897.

Earhart lived in St. Paul as a teenager in 1913 at a home in the Summit Hill neighborhood.

Earhart went to St. Paul Central High School and her family attended Saint Clement’s Episcopal Church.

“What she could have gone on to do if she hadn’t been lost,” Nils Halker with Saint Clemen’s Episcopal Church said. “It is a really sad story when you think of it that way, but at the same time her name lives on forever.”

Earhart went on to become the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. In 1937 her plane went missing and she was never found.