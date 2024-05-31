Minnesota businesses get creative during the Timberwolves’ playoff run

Businesses across Minnesota are getting in on the fun of the Timberwolves’ playoff run.

Sarah Jane’s Bakery in northeast Minneapolis started making Wolves-themed cookies and doughnuts last week when the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks started.

“You just feel the energy in the air,” said co-owner Hannah Botzet. “We’re trying to make it fun and festive. We have a lot of blue, green and white sprinkles, smiley faces with basketball eyes. It’s fun to get creative. It’s also kind of like our way of cheering them on.”

Beloved Studios, a tattoo shop in Roseville, said they have done almost 350 “Naz Reid” tattoos since a social media post from one of their tattoo artists went viral.

“I never thought I’d be tattooing the same two words over and over again, but I couldn’t be more thankful,” said JC Stroebel, a tattoo apprentice who posted the original tweet.

The tattoo shop said 90 people are scheduled to get Naz Reid tattoos, and 120 others are on the waitlist.

Many other businesses are also cashing in on the unofficial slogan of this playoff series, “bring ya a**,” the off-the-cuff invite from Anthony Edwards to Charles Barkley during a post-game interview.

Minnesota-based Sota Clothing told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they have sold almost 4,0000 T-shirts and hats with the now-famous phrase.

The Buttered Tin is also selling Minnesota-shaped cookies with the phrase on them.

And Third Space Cafe is now brewing a special “Bring Ya Razz” raspberry mocha for the rest of this playoff run.

First Avenue is planning a “Naz Rave” for next week where fans can buy five tickets and the “sixth man” gets in free.

They are also offering free admission to anyone with a Naz Reid tattoo, towel or jersey, and free admission for all Timberwolves and Lynx players and staff.

Businesses told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the team’s success this season is a win for everyone.

“You see a lot more foot traffic, so I’d definitely say it’s really, really good for the entire community,” said Botzet.