Minnesota-based company hopeful in bringing new rideshare option to metro

In just over a month, Uber and Lyft are threatening to leave the metro unless the Minneapolis City Council reverses its new rideshare ordinance. One man says he has a solution.

For more than a decade, Murid Amini grew up in the Cedar-Riverside community, a place that sparked purpose and perspective.

“I was born in Afghanistan. I am a war refugee here in the United States,” Amini said. “I talked to, you know, rideshare drivers on my way there and they all kind of described the same problem to me; they’re not getting paid enough.”

Amini started a rideshare company earlier this month called MOOV in hopes of filling in the gap if Uber and Lyft leave town. Hundreds of riders and drivers have already signed up.

The entrepreneur says drivers would keep 80% of profits, which he notes is what Uber and Lyft are required to do in the new Minneapolis ordinance.

“Another reason to choose us is because we are local, so we would create local jobs. As the company grow, we would keep the profits and the taxes local,” he said.

The city of Minneapolis requires background checks from drivers once a month, but Amini plans to do it quarterly. He also wants to require some form of identification from riders.

“Because one of the complaints I hear from the drivers are they often get a rider who doesn’t match the requester profile or it’s just a fake name,” said Amini.

The Minneapolis City Council still has a chance to revise the ordinance, meaning Uber and Lyft could still stay in town. It’s something Amini says he’s not concerned about.

“Honestly, that might not be the worst thing because I wouldn’t want 40,000 people a day to not get to where they want to go,” he said.

A Minneapolis city spokesperson said so far, they have received two rideshare applications. Next month, a council committee will consider allocating $150,000 to small rideshare businesses like MOOV.