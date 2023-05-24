Minnesota Aurora ready to kick off 2nd season

The Minnesota Aurora women’s soccer team starts its second season Wednesday night.

In its debut season, the club went on an undefeated run to the championship game before losing in extra time.

Now, the team is hoping to bounce back.

The club attracted a massive fan following last season and is hoping the fans can help propel them to a hot start this year.

“We put more people on Viking Lakes campus than they had ever had before, including training camp for the Vikings,” Aurora co-founder Andrea Yoch said.

To accommodate more fans, the team has added a standing-room-only section under the scoreboard and is also doubling its merchandise.

“There’s more activities at games, there’s more things to do, and so you’re just going to see everything bigger this year, so still a great game day experience with more options,” Yoch said.

Returning players make up more than half of this year’s roster, and over half are also from Minnesota, but Yoch said the team will face a new challenge this season as the USL-W grows in size.

Sarah Fuller, who was a goaltender for the club last season, has hung up her cleats but is still a big fan.

“The trend in women’s sports is going up, and that’s really exciting,” Fuller said.

“How could you not be a superfan?” she added.

Aurora kicks off the new season at 7 p.m. against Rochester, one of the new teams this season. The season runs through July.