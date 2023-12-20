Minneapolis WWII veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

A World War II veteran from Minneapolis celebrated a major milestone.

Harold Anderson is turning 103 years old on Saturday.

The Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis on Wednesday threw Anderson an early birthday party.

After 37,617 days on this planet, Anderson told us his secret to a long life.

“I just kept my mouth shut hoping I can make it to next year,” Anderson said.

Anderson grew up near Pipestone, served in the Marines during World War II and was married to his wife for 80 years.