Minneapolis to expand Stable Homes Stable Schools program

Minneapolis and county leaders are set to announce the expansion of a program that provides housing help for the families of students facing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Officials say Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, council members, Minneapolis Public School (MPS) leaders and county leaders will discuss the Stable Homes Stable Schools program expansion during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Frey’s office says the program has helped more than 1,500 families and 4,200 children get affordable housing since 2019.

A partnership between the city and county, as well as the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) and MPS, Stable Homes Stable Schools works to identify elementary students facing homelessness and then provide them with rental assistance and other necessary support services.

It’s funded by the city and MPHA, with the Pohlad Family Foundation also providing a related housing stability grant.

MPHA says eligible families must be homeless, have at least one child enrolled at MPS and have a household income near or below 30% of the area median income, which is around $37,000 for a family of four. Those who aren’t eligible for ongoing help may still be able to get one-time funds if they aren’t homeless.

