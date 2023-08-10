Minneapolis starts search for new commissioner of community safety

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the “process has begun” in finding a replacement for current Commissioner of Community Safety Dr. Cedric Alexander, who is retiring Sept. 1.

Alexander was hired last summer, after a nationwide search for someone to oversee the Office of Community Safety which includes police, fire, emergency management, 911 and the Office of Neighborhood Safety.

Frey said finding Alexander’s replacement is one of the more important appointments he will make as mayor.

“I think there’s a series of critical appointments and, yeah, this would be at or near the very top,” said Frey.

Mayor Frey said the new commissioner, and the credentials they bring to the job, will operate slightly differently than the role Alexander filled with his extensive background in law enforcement. Frey said the new commissioner will focus more on administrative tasks than police expertise.

“I want someone who’s going to be able to roll out a full, comprehensive plan for how this department works, can manage it, and provide support for these five different entities within it,” said Frey.

The mayor said he’s also considering possible candidates who have broad experience such as judges, former judges, former commissioners of public safety and academics.

“Those would certainly be some qualifications that could potentially lend themselves well to doing this job successfully,” said Frey.

Mayor Frey said he has not set a timeline for naming the new commissioner of community safety, but sources told KSTP the mayor is hoping to announce an interim commissioner and a permanent successor before current commissioner Alexander leaves in three weeks.