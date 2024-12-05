Minneapolis rolling out ‘safety ambassador,’ call for groups to do the work

Minneapolis rolling out 'safety ambassadors,' call for groups to do the work

Minneapolis says a new response to public safety will hit the streets by next spring.

Who will do the work in this pilot program is still being determined. The city is calling for community groups and organizations to apply to become the city’s first “Community Safety Ambassadors.” Those groups have until Dec. 19 to share their proposals.

“These ambassadors will be hospitality providers and safety providers,” said Amanda Harrington, of the Minneapolis’ Director of Community Safety Design & Implementation.

“Taking the violence interrupters that people are familiar with, and the downtown Improvement District, which people are familiar with, and kind of merging them together,” Harrington said about the vision for the ambassadors.

In a news release, the city writes it’s looking for “qualified non-profit, neighborhood, faith-based or cultural organizations to manage teams of street-based Safety Ambassadors who will patrol their designated areas five days per week.”

“That’s what safety ambassadors are, [they’re] a violence prevention tool, but they’re also another response option, instead of police,” Harrington added.

The pilot program will focus on two areas—East Lake Street and East Franklin Avenue—mainly between I-35W and Hiawatha Avenues. The Minneapolis City Council has already approved $3 million to start it.

“These are two locations that desperately need the help,” said council member Jason Chavez, whose ward these ambassadors will work in. “We need this in Northeast, we need this in North Minneapolis, we need this in Uptown, we need this in other places in our city, where our residents are asking for more support,” he added about the possible expansion of the program.

On Thursday morning, interested groups can join in-person meetings at the Lake Street Safety Center, located at 2228 E. Lake Street. The first meeting at 10:30 a.m. will be for those interested in Lake Street corridor, while those interested in the East Frankin Avenue can join the second meeting at 11:30 a.m.