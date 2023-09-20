Minneapolis Public Schools offering a variety of subjects in expanding CTE program

The Minneapolis Public School District is expanding its Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. That means students can leave high school with a certification in a variety of subjects from automotive to photography.

“You graduate MPS in the CTE program and you could be set for life,” said CTE Principal Michael Luseni.

Part of the effort includes a new, state-of-the-art CTE center at North High School. Students can take classes in everything from photography to podcasting to drone robotics. The center even has an ambulance simulator and a radio studio where “Jass 88-KBEM” will eventually be able to do live broadcasts over Twin Cities airwaves.

The idea is that Minneapolis students can graduate high school with college credit and hands-on job skills.

“I enjoy doing things that are hands-on and working hard. It can be messy, but that’s what makes it fun,” said student Riley Vang who is taking an automotive class.

CTE classes also take place at Roosevelt and Edison high schools. Those facilities are next for large-scale remodels in 2024.

Any student in the district grades 10-12 can take a CTE class. There are currently more than 60 classes being offered.