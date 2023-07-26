Minneapolis police: Two children injured overnight when bullets hit their home

Minneapolis Police say that two children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after bullets went through the duplex where they lived early in the morning.

According to a police report, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday on the 3000 block of Emerson Avenue North for a report of gunfire damage to a duplex.

Officers say they provided care for a 7-year-old girl inside the duplex who had an apparent gunshot wound and an 11-year-old boy with an apparent graze wound. Both children were taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Officers say they found evidence of gunfire in the street, and the forensic unit processed the scene.

Police say that preliminary evidence points to the shooting not being random, although the children aren’t believed to have been the intended target.

There have been no arrests yet, and police are asking for the public’s help with the case.

Anyone with any information or tips are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online HERE. All tips are anonymous and if used to lead to an arrest and conviction could lead to a financial reward.

“The level of gun violence in this city is totally unacceptable,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said during an afternoon press conference. However, he highlighted the reduction in crime compared to past years.

O’Hara said there have been 120 fewer victims of gun violence this year compared to this time in 2022. He added that more guns are being seized by law enforcement than in past years, too.

“What we are doing is working, it is resulting in fewer families being affected by gun violence,” he said.

Despite that, he acknowledged that gun violence is still an issue.

“The injury of two innocent children is a clear reminder that more needs to be done and we need everyone to be committed to addressing this problem,” O’Hara said.