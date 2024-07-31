Minneapolis police to give update Wednesday on Operation Safe Summer

This update comes after a violent weekend in Minneapolis that resulted in three homicide investigations.

An update on Operation Safe Summer is expected to be released Wednesday by the Minneapolis Police Department and its partner agencies.

This is the third summer police have partnered with federal, state and local law enforcement to try and tackle crime across the city.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the operation launched in May. Wednesday’s update comes after a violent weekend involving multiple shootings, as well as a stabbing, that resulted in three homicide investigations.

Over the years, officials say Operation Safe Summer has resulted in dozens of arrests, as well as the recovery of guns and narcotics.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara has called on the city to hire more officers, and members of the City Council recently approved the police contract, which includes salary increases and $90,000 for rookies.

O’Hara also called for more help from the BCA and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Offices, both of which already assist with Operation Safe Summer, along with the FBI, the Minnesota State Patrol, Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as Metro Transit Police.

“When we have a number of these incidents happening so closely in time, it overwhelms our ability to investigate them properly, so I’m thankful that the BCA, as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, are going to be helping us with investigations,” said O’Hara. “The Sheriff’s Office is going to be stepping up patrols in a number of the locations that have been problematic.”

Wednesday’s update is expected to be given at 12 p.m. Check back for updates.