Minneapolis police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Your help is needed in finding an 11-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon.

Late Wednesday, Minneapolis police said they are searching for Denium Ridge Spencer.

Police didn’t immediately specify where Spencer was last seen but added that he lives on the 700 block of Emerson Avenue North.

Spencer is described as 5’2, weighs about 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Spencer may be, you’re asked to call 911.