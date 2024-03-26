Minneapolis police overtime climbs to $21 million in 2023

Overtime payments within the Minneapolis Police Department have quadrupled in the past four years as the city’s police force continues to shrink.

According to Minneapolis police data, overtime reached $21.1 million in 2023. In 2019, MPD overtime was $5.2 million, a figure that has steadily increased each year since then.

Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne says MPD has faced serious staffing challenges over the past few years which, he added, is a driving force behind the increase.

“Obviously, with the reality of staffing and the needs of our city, there’s going to be an uptick in the cost of overtime,” Payne said. “It was a surprise to an extent, but we also expect that in this stage of our staffing.”

MPD, according to city records, budgeted $8.6 million for overtime in 2023. Payne said that was more concerning to him than the overall increase in overtime.

“And so I think the bigger surprise is that we may not have budgeted it at that level knowing full well what our need might be,” Payne said.

Payne also said the city agreed with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis to pay for “critical staffing overtime,” which is double time in pay rather than the usual time-and-a-half for overtime.

“But I do believe that adds up, the difference between double time and time-and-a-half. And I think that’s also a contributing factor,” Payne said.

Payne said the current pace of overtime spending is not something the city or police could keep up with in the long run.

“No, I don’t think anybody would say this is sustainable. And I would say my bigger concern is officer wellness over the costs,” Payne said.

KSTP was told by spokespersons in the offices of MPD Chief Brian O’Hara and Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette that neither of their schedules allowed for an interview on Monday.