Minneapolis police officer under internal investigation for OnlyFans account

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed it’s started an internal investigation into a patrol officer’s conduct who works in the 4th Precinct.

The officer hosts an OnlyFans site which states, for a subscription fee, people have access to “amateur pornography,” “sexual photos” and “custom photos.”

MPD policy states, “All employees are prohibited from working off duty under the following conditions: …any establishment that provides adult entertainment in the form of nude, semi-nude or topless exhibitions.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Jacob Frey issued a statement which said, “If all we’re talking about is naked pictures behind a paywall, the mayor has no issue. However, the chief will determine if there are any policy violations.”

An MPD spokesperson also issued a statement on behalf of MPD Chief Brian O’Hara which stated, “We take any allegations of policy violations seriously and the chief has ordered an investigation.”

Lisa Clemons is a retired MPD Sgt. who now runs “A Mother’s Love.” Clemons told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the MPD policy is designed to prevent conflicts of interest with investigations and also protect the integrity of officers.

“If you make an arrest, and somebody says she only made that arrest, or he only made that arrest because I threatened to out the pictures of his, or her, page,” said Clemons. “So, it becomes a blackmail thing. It matters because it violates the policies of the Minneapolis Police Department.”

MPD did not give a timeline for completion of the internal investigation.