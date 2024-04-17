Minneapolis police chief assigns unit to monitor off-duty police work

An internal memo obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS shows Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara has assigned the Inspections Unit to closely monitor all off-duty work by MPD officers, which is allowed under the police union contract with the city.

In a statement, O’Hara told KSTP the initiative has nothing to do with problems concerning off-duty work or any disciplinary actions but is about improving accountability.

“Employees found in violation of off-duty employment policies may have their permission to work off-duty revoked. This is in addition to being subject to discipline,” O’Hara said.

Minneapolis City Council Member Linea Palmisano said she supports off-duty police work but also agrees with O’Hara’s increased oversight.

“I think that’s being very responsible to some of the needs of our city,” Palmisano said. “But he’s certainly focused on accountability to know when and where his officers [are] working off-duty, and I applaud that.”

KSTP reached out to the Police Federation of Minneapolis for comment but has not yet heard back.