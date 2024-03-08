Minneapolis police arrest 3 teens in connection to robbery sprees, thanks to help from parents

Three more teenagers have been arrested in connection to recent robbery sprees in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says a 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were arrested Thursday thanks to “the help of concerned parents.” The department says the 16-year-old had seven outstanding warrants.

“These violent crimes take seconds to commit, take a team of investigators dozens of hours to process, and can leave victims with lasting trauma,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a prepared statement. “To end this cycle and to bring an end to the senseless violence in our communities, the MPD needs everyone in the process to help hold these individuals accountable. That includes parents and caregivers. I am thankful to the families who have stepped up and are working on behalf of their children to ensure that the right actions are taken, and their children receive the support they need. This cooperation may very well save these kids’ lives.”

O’Hara highlighted the work of investigators but also thanked family members who shared information that allowed police to arrest the teens.

Minneapolis police have reported several robbery sprees in the city since early last month, comprising dozens of cases.

The latest arrests come a week after the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced charges against nine juveniles in connection to the robbery sprees, although not all have been charged with robbery.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.