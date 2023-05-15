Minneapolis police: 15-year-old girl killed after being shot in the back Saturday

A 15-year-old girl died at the hospital Saturday night after she was shot in the back, the Minneapolis Police Department said Monday.

Minneapolis police were called to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale after the victim, Marleisha Victory Davenport, arrived with a life-threatening gunshot wound around 10 p.m. She died within the hour.

Police say it’s unclear when or where the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on who shot the child is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.