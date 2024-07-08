Minneapolis Park workers plan to file unfair labor practice charge against Board as strike enters 4th day

The Minnesota Orchestra's show at the Lake Harriet Bandshell was forced to cancel its show Monday night, and other events were cancelled as well.

Workers are planning to file an unfair labor practice charge against the Minneapolis Park Board Monday, which marks the fourth day of a strike by the Parks workers. The strike is beginning to have a larger impact.

The union is alleging in a statement that the Park Board is refusing to bargain in good faith and that board members interfered with the employees’ right to participate in a strike. It added the board’s behavior raises serious questions about its integrity.

“I don’t want to strike. I’m upset that we’re going this far, that they are disrespecting this much to want us to strike. They’re pushing us but at the same time trying to scare each and every worker from striking,” said Lanel Lane, a Parks employee.

A union study claims that Minneapolis Parks workers are making $6-10 less than their counterparts in surrounding cities, leading the union to demand a $5 market adjustment.

Meanwhile, the Park Board says its final offer is a pay increase of 10% over the next three years – calling its proposal fair, equitable and competitive.

But workers say it isn’t enough.