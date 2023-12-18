Minneapolis Park Board, city increase parkway repair funding by millions

The city of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Park Board are teaming up to increase the repair budget for the 55 miles of parkway roads by millions of dollars through 2029.

Right now, the budget to fix potholes and other issues along the parkway system is only $750,000 annually, which allows for only about a half-mile stretch of road repairs each year.

But starting in 2025, that number will grow to $1.2 million and hit its peak at $2.75 million by the end of 2029.

Tricia Brown lives along West River Parkway and she told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she was “ecstatic” to hear there will be more money available for repairs in the near future.

“I am so excited. This is such an amazing neighborhood gem and I am beyond ecstatic to hear that Minneapolis is investing to make this strong for years to come,” said Brown.

In May, long-time Park Board Commissioner Meg Fourney told KSTP there had not really been any significant increase in the parkway repair budget since 1999 and the current funding was not sustainable.

“We will not be having much to drive on in fifteen years. There’s no doubt about [it]. And, it needs to be tended to,” Fourney said at the time.

The current amount of $750,000 for parkway maintenance will stay the same in 2024 and the increases will start in fiscal year 2025.